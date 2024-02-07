TSRTC welcomes 80 new constables after parade ceremony

Hyderabad: The newest members of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) force, gathered for the passing-out parade on Wednesday, February 7, on the grounds of the 8th Battalion to mark the end of their intense training.

Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar presided over the event as chief guest, and TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar was the special guest. During the ceremony, appointment papers were handed over to these new constables.

Minister Prabhakar congratulated them and urged them to work with utmost dedication for the betterment of the organisation. He also emphasised the compassionate recruitment initiative and TSRTC’s commitment to providing employment.

The constables were assigned their first task — ensuring safe transportation during the upcoming Medaram Jatara festival, one of the largest tribal festivals in the world.

Sajjanar acknowledged the significant female representation in the force and emphasised the importance of discipline. He noted TSRTC’s progress towards financial stability and the achievement of 100 percent occupancy.

On average, the corporation securely transports between 55 and 60 lakh passengers each day. Furthermore, prizes were given out for exceptional performance during the training session; M. Shirisha was recognized as the Best All-Rounder.