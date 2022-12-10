TSRTC’s ‘Hyderabad on wheels’ to take photo exhibition across city

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has become the first state transport department to promote art on wheels after it flagged off India’s first photo exhibition on wheels in the city called ‘Hyderabad on Wheels’.



The unique initiative was taken up by the TSRTC in association with the Indian Photo Festival (IPF) to promote art on wheels.

TSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar, while speaking to the media said that their association with IPF is a unique initiative. “We are proud to say that TSRTC is the first state transport department in the country to take art to people. Photography is a compelling medium to convey stories and influence people. We encourage people in Hyderabad to visit this unique first-of-its-kind photo exhibition on the wheels,” he added.

This photo gallery on wheels showcases images of photographers who have captured the city through their lenses for a month.



This gallery will be pit-stopping at various locations daily, and people can walk in and see the exhibition with no entry fee charged.



This on-wheels gallery would be taken to various government schools where children lack exposure to creative fields.