TSRTC’s new seating arrangement on buses makes room for 25 more

All buses running in Hyderabad will have the same seating arrangement soon, officials said

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th February 2024 5:05 pm IST
Telangana: GO allowing free RTC bus travel for women, transpersons issued
Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is changing the RTC bus seating arrangement from ‘front-facing seats’ on either side of the aisle to metro-like side-facing seats to increase aisle space, making room for 25 extra passengers on a bus.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

On an average up to 50 passengers can board an TSRTC bus on Hyderabad local routes.

After the launch of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, footfall on TSRTC buses has seen a manifold increase, especially in Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

“It has not only led to congestion but has become inconvenient for bus conductors to move along the aisle. So we decided to make more room in aisle space by changing seating from ‘front-facing seats’ to metro-like bench side-facing seats,” said Babu Mohan from the general administration department of TSRTC.

“With the new seating changes we can accommodate 25 more passengers in an RTC bus,” he explained. 

“For now, seats in six buses of TSRTC Cantonment Bus Depot are modified. Including buses 47L, 20P, 23GF, 24B, 107VR, 107JS that are plying on routes from CNT Depot,” the official said and revealed that all the buses in Hyderabad will have the same seating soon. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th February 2024 5:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button