TSTCEA urges transparent inspections of engineering colleges by JNTUH

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Technical Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) has urged Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) to ensure transparency in the upcoming inspections of engineering colleges.

The association expressed concern over issues related to faculty appointments and salary practices in several institutions.

No proper salaries

It also pointed out that many faculty members are not receiving proper salaries.

According to TSTCEA, although some colleges claim to follow 7th Pay Commission norms in official submissions, many are not even paying minimum wages as per All India Council for Technical Education guidelines.

The association further stated that gratuity benefits are not being provided in several institutions. It added that nearly 90 percent of colleges do not have mandatory group accident insurance for faculty members.

Temporary faculties

TSTCEA also highlighted that many colleges rely heavily on temporary faculty, which increases workload and affects the quality of education.

It demanded strict implementation of the Telangana Education Act, 1982 (Section 79) to ensure job security and proper faculty ratios.

The appeal comes after JNTUH announced that inspections for granting affiliations for the 2026-27 academic year will start from April 10.

Officials said that 153 applications have been received so far, and the last date for submission with late fee is April 12.