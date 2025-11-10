TTD fires two outsourced employees for eating non-veg near Alipiri route

The case was registered under section 114 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Endowments Act, and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 11th November 2025 12:38 am IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple, has terminated the services of two outsourced employees for allegedly consuming non-vegetarian food near Alipiri.

A complaint was lodged at the Tirumala Two Town Police Station in this regard.

“TTD has taken strict action against two outsourced employees, Ramaswamy and Sarasamma, for consuming non-vegetarian food near Alipiri,” said an official press release from the temple body.

