High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion in Delhi: DGP

Patna: A high alert has been sounded across poll-bound Bihar following an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, in which at least eight people were killed on Monday, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar said.

The security has already been beefed up across Bihar for the second and final phase of the assembly polls on November 11.

Talking to PTI, Kumar said, “A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following the explosion near the Red Fort.”

“All district police and several other wings of the Bihar Police have been directed to maintain a close watch and extraordinary vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations,” he said.

A high-intensity explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station in the evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.

Sources in the Bihar Police said security has been heightened at all places of tourist attraction, like the Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bodh Gaya, Viswa Shanti Stupa at Rajgir, Mahaveer temple and the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji in Patna.

Security has also been tightened at all airports in the state.