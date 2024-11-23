TTD repairs finger of Lord Rama idol believed to be 1,000 yrs old

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has repaired the broken finger of an ancient Lord Rama idol, which is believed to be 1,000 years old, said an official on Saturday.

According to the temple body, one of the fingers of the idol’s left hand suffered a minor fracture in 2021 during a fair of Lord Rama, prompting the temple officials to cover it temporarily with a golden shield.

A TTD source told PTI that the idol was found atop a hill and is believed to be a millennium old.

It is a convention at Tirumala to repair damaged idols once in 12 years and the next such occasion is more than five years away in 2030.

“Since there are more than five years left, a committee consisting of jeeyar swamijis, agama advisors and priests recently brought it to the attention of’¦higher authorities during the recent annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala and the authorities in turn requested the committee members to organise a Samprokshana (ritualistic repair) programme (programme),” said TTD in a press release.

As a part of the rituals held at Sampangi Prakaram inside the temple initially on Tuesday night, Kalapakarshana, Bimba vastu, Mahashanti tirumanjanam and Sayanadhivasam rituals were performed as per the tenets of vaikhanasa agama.

On Wednesday, rituals such as a special homam, followed by purnahuti and kalavahanam were performed.

Further, TTD, the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirupati, has also decided to organise Sri Rama ”Anguli Sandhana Samprokshana” programme in Tirumala temple on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to correct minor damages to idols.