TTD to erect model temple of Lord Venkateswara at Maha Kumbh Mela

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of world famous Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple here, will erect a model temple of the deity at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh during the forthcoming Maha Kumbh Mela.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, where TTD is planning to make elaborate arrangements to showcase the glory and grandeur of the deity to people from Northern India.

“The model temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy has to come up in such a way that the northern devotees should feel and experience the presence of the Lord of Seven Hills in the Mahakumbha Mela itself,” said TTD joint executive officer (health & education) M Gowthami in a press release.

Reviewing the arrangements, she directed the temple officials to coordinate from time to time to offer best facilities for the devotees.

She said rituals such as Srivari Kalyanotsavam, Chakra Snanam and others should be performed in a befitting manner to impress the devotees.

The model temple coming up on a 2.5 acre land parcel at the mega fair should be illuminated with electrical lighting and decked up with flowers, said Gowthami.

The temple body is also lining up bhajans (songs and hymns) and other programmes at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which will be broadcast live by SVBC channel.