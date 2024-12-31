TTD to honour letters for Tirumala darshan from Telangana legislators

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government, led by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has agreed to accept recommendation letters from Telangana’s elected representatives—MLAs, MLCs, and MPs—for darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

This decision follows requests from Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders who highlighted the longstanding spiritual connection between the people of Telangana and the Tirumala temple.

Naidu confirmed this decision in a letter to Revanth Reddy, addressing concerns raised regarding the lack of recognition for recommendation letters from Telangana representatives.

Two letters per week

Starting now, the Andhra Pradesh government will honour two recommendation letters each week for VIP break darshan (500 tickets) and two for special entry darshan (300 tickets), valid on any two days between Monday and Thursday.

Each letter can accommodate up to six devotees for darshan.

The decision aims to facilitate the influx of devotees from Telangana while maintaining smooth operations for visitors from other states.

Revanth thanks Naidu

The Telangana chief minister expressed gratitude towards Naidu for this gesture, emphasizing that it strengthens the spiritual bond shared between the two states.

Leaders from Telangana Assembly also thanked both CM Naidu and TTD Chairman BR Naidu for their responsiveness to their requests.