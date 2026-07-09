TTE suspended over honeymoon decoration in train

A couple travelling in a First AC coupe had hired a decorator through an online arrangement to adorn their compartment during the journey on July 6, according to an official release.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Honeymoon suite decorated with pink and white balloons, flowers, and rose petals on the bed.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Travelling Ticket Examiner has been suspended for allegedly allowing an unauthorised decorator to enter a First AC coach of Nandigram Express and decorate a coupe for a couple, a South Central Railway (SCR) official said on Wednesday, July 8.

A couple travelling in a First AC coupe had hired a decorator through an online arrangement to adorn their compartment during the journey on July 6, according to an official release.

A video of the decorated coach has gone viral. The railway official said the decorator’s entry into the coach was unauthorised, which was a serious lapse.

Subhan Bakery

The concerned ticket checker has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated, the release said.

Appropriate disciplinary action would be initiated against those found responsible based on the inquiry.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button