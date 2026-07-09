TTE suspended over honeymoon decoration in train

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Travelling Ticket Examiner has been suspended for allegedly allowing an unauthorised decorator to enter a First AC coach of Nandigram Express and decorate a coupe for a couple, a South Central Railway (SCR) official said on Wednesday, July 8.

A couple travelling in a First AC coupe had hired a decorator through an online arrangement to adorn their compartment during the journey on July 6, according to an official release.

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A video of the decorated coach has gone viral. The railway official said the decorator’s entry into the coach was unauthorised, which was a serious lapse.

The concerned ticket checker has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated, the release said.

Appropriate disciplinary action would be initiated against those found responsible based on the inquiry.