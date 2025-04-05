Tulsi Kumar and Kaifi Khalil deliver a soulful number ‘Fitrat’

Mumbai: For the first time ever, Tulsi Kumar and Kaifi Khalil have united to create a soulful melody, ‘Fitrat’. The unique musical journey delves deep into the emotions of boundless love and unguarded vulnerability.

Speaking about the song, Tulsi shared, “From the very first conversation about ‘Fitrat’ with Kaifi Khalil, I knew this project was going to be special. The journey, from jamming on lyrics and improvising melodies to countless audio refinements and crafting the final video with Kaifi and the entire team has been an incredibly enriching experience. Every step was a testament to the collaborative spirit and passion we poured into this song. ‘Fitrat’ is more than just a song to me; it’s a reflection of our collective heart, and I’m beyond excited for everyone to experience the emotional depth of this beautiful cross-border collaboration”

Kaifi added saying, “’Fitrat’ is a song that carries profound emotions, and working with Tulsi Kumar on this has been truly special. Her voice brings a distinctive depth that enhances the soul of the song. This collaboration is a beautiful fusion of our musical styles, and I hope listeners connect with the raw honesty and emotion we have poured into it.”

Sharing the track with the netizens, Tulsi wrote on her IG, “Fitrat is all yours @kaifikhalilmusic and I have created something close to our hearts with our very first musical collaboration together…Hope it connects with each one of you.”

Composed and written by Kaifi, ‘Fitrat’ carries his signature blend of raw emotion and depth. His poignant lyrics find the perfect harmony with Tulsi’s heartfelt vocals, creating an experience that lingers long after the music fades.

Featuring Sehar Khan and Hasanli Rifan, the music video, directed by Post Guru, visually brings this theme to life, portraying a love that transcends the tangible.

Released under the Yellow Brick Road Music label, ‘Fitrat’ is now available to music lovers.