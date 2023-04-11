“Tumko lagta hai VFX”: Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer launch

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on Monday unveiled the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

During the trailer launch event, Salman wowed his fans, as he showcased his washboard abs in front of the media shutting down all the social media trolls.

Several videos from the event are currently getting viral in which the ‘Dabangg’ actor could be seen unbuttoning his black shirt and showing off his abs to the screaming audience.

Previously, Salman faced a lot of backlash on social media as few users had commented that the 57-year-old actor’s toned physique was a result of visual effects (VFX) and not the gym.

In the video, the ‘Kick’ actor told the audience, “Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain (You think this is done through VFX)” and also hinted that his body was achieved after working out only.

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“#SalmanKhan going shirtless live in front of everyone. Big slap on those people who think SK uses vfx in his movies,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “No VFX Real 6 Pack Abs of MEGASTAR Salman Bhai. The OG Bodybuilding Icon of India.”

“Look At His Abs Man,” a fan commented.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

The almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer showcased Salman in a power-packed avatar who is standing along with his love interest, Pooja Hegde’s family who are getting death threats from some goons. He could be heard saying “Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye…tab us non-violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai.”

Apart from this, he will also be seen in an action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.