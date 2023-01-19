Tunisia, Italy pledge to jointly fight illegal immigration

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean every year as Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels.

Tunis: Senior officials of Tunisia and Italy met in Tunis, vowing to combat illegal immigration together, according to the Tunisian presidency.

Tunisian President Kais Saied met with visiting Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, on Wednesday during which the two sides agreed that immigration is not only a matter of security but needs a comprehensive answer from the governments.

They expressed a common desire to develop partnerships in various fields, said the statement.

On January 11, Tunisian and Italian Foreign Ministers held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties and the issue of irregular immigration, Xinhua news agency reported.

