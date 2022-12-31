Tunisian President extends state of emergency for one month

Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to extend the state of emergency imposed across the country for one month.

“Saied decided to extend the state of emergency in the entire territory of the republic for one month, starting from January 1, 2023, until January 30, 2023,” said the official gazette Journal of the Republic of Tunisia (JORT) on Friday.

The state of emergency in Tunisia was first declared on November 24, 2015, following a bloody bomb attack on a bus of the presidential guards, which killed 12 agents, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read UNESCO adds Arab traditions to world heritage list

Tunisian emergency law allows the authorities’ exceptional powers, including carrying out home arrests, banning official meetings, imposing curfews, monitoring media and press, prohibiting assemblies, and media censorship without permission from the judiciary.

On February 18, Saied decided to extend the state of emergency imposed across the country until the end of 2022.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)