Tunisia welcomes Saudi-Iran decision to resume ties

Tunis: Tunisia welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Tunisia wished to see the step contribute to strengthening regional security and stability, uprooting tension, and establishing a new phase of cooperation between regional countries, the Ministry added on Saturday in a statement.

The Ministry also praised the role played by China in facilitating the Saudi-Iran agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within two months after China-mediated talks in Beijing. They have also agreed to hold talks between foreign ministers to arrange ambassadors’ exchange and explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations.