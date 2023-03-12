Tunisia welcomes Saudi-Iran decision to resume ties

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2023 10:05 am IST
Iraq, Oman welcome restoration of Saudi Arabia-Iran ties
Iran and Saudi Arabia's flags

Tunis: Tunisia welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Tunisia wished to see the step contribute to strengthening regional security and stability, uprooting tension, and establishing a new phase of cooperation between regional countries, the Ministry added on Saturday in a statement.

The Ministry also praised the role played by China in facilitating the Saudi-Iran agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within two months after China-mediated talks in Beijing. They have also agreed to hold talks between foreign ministers to arrange ambassadors’ exchange and explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2023 10:05 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button