Turbulence in Telangana Congress; Vijayashanti at the centre of controversy

Hyderabad: There is turbulence in the ruling Congress in Telangana State over the selection of nominees for MLC seats under MLAs quota, including protests from minorities for ignoring them.

Vijayashanti [Image: Twitter]

The election of three Congress nominees actor/politician Vijayashanti (BC), Addanki Dayakar (SC), K Shankar Naik (ST), and one Congress backed CPI candidate Neelkanti Satyam (BC) and BRS Dasoju Sravan (BC) is foregone conclusion in view of the Congress-CPI-MIM alliance and BRS strength in the State Assembly.

But Congress High Command selection of actor Vijayashanti has come as a big surprise and stumped senior Congress leaders, especially ticket aspirants.

Vijayashanti, who was active during the T-movement, joined TRS, shifted to BJP and later joined Congress, maintained a low profile and was hardly seen at Congress functions after the party came to power under the leadership of A Revanth Reddy. But she maintained contacts in High Command.

Rahul mark

Congress is on a BC drive and the party leader Rahul Gandhi is ensuring that BCs, SCs and STs, besides young leaders of the frontal organisations, get a prime role in the party and posts.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who reportedly lobbied for his close confidant Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, TPCC Media coordinator Sama Ramamohan Reddy, close aide TMRIES president Faheem Qureshi was unlucky as Congress High Command had its way, according to Congress party sources.

However, a large number of ticket aspirants are upset over the nominations, especially actor turned politician Vijayashanti.

Jagga Reddy shocked

“I am shocked and gone politically blank,” said TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy. And he was not alone. Several senior Congress leaders too were upset and shocked.

There was large number of ticket aspirants including V Hanumantha Rao, G Niranjan, K Gowri Shanker, Mahila Congress President Sunita Rao, Mahesh Kongala, TPCC working President Anjan Kumar Yadav, Charan Yadav, T Jeevan Reddy, G Chinna Reddy, CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Faheem Qureshi, S A Sampath Kumar, Ramulu Naik, Bellaiah Naik, Kumar Rao, etc. Pressure mounted on the new party in charge, Meenakshi Natarajan too.

Minorities protest

In an unexpected protest, Minority leaders and workers staged a dharna at Gandhi Bhavan over denial of tickets to their community.

Protests were led by Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) President Mohammed Waliullah Sameer, TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin among others. They raised slogans demanding justice for Muslim representation in the government.

“Party high command is ignoring senior party leaders. We don’t know who is advising them. Selection of Vijayashanti is shocking to say the least. The party should have considered real workers like Sunita Rao, who stood by Congress through thick and thin,” said a senior Congress leader.

He added, “The Telangana government itself is facing tough times due to slow implementation of poll promises. Ignoring committed party leaders including those from minorities will add to its woes.”

Some Congress leaders allege Nalgonda Congress leaders like K Jana Reddy, Komatireddy brothers, etc. were calling the shots and ensuring tickets to their henchmen, ignoring other districts, which could turn costly for the party in the future.

Congress will need the votes of 10 BRS turncoat MLAs and AIMIM legislators to win the fourth seat, if polling is held. BRS fielded one candidate hence no issues.

AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meiraj was among the legislators who supported and signed for the nomination of Congress candidates, indicating that the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led party would support Congress-CPI candidates.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, CPI state secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, accompanied the Congress-CPI candidates during their nomination filing process.

Revanth Reddy said all the parties fielded Backward Classes (BC) candidates only because of the impact of the caste survey conducted by the Congress government. The BC population, including that of BC Muslims, went up to 56.33 per cent in the survey.

“TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will take care of the election of Congress-CPI MLC candidates,” Revanth Reddy said.

Ministerial berths

Chances of Vijaya Shanti among others being inducted in the cabinet too are not ruled out to fill the six vacancies.

It is learnt AIMIM may get the Hyderabad local authorities MLC seat as the incumbent MLC MS Prabhakar would complete his term in May.

Vijayashanti defends MLC ticket

MLC candidate, Vijayashanti defended her selection saying she never lobbied for posts with the Congress High Command.

“All those who fought for Telangana statehood are happy that I was given an MLC ticket by the AICC leadership. I waited silently for an opportunity, and others too should wait for the right time and continue to work,” she said.

She added, “Sonia Gandhi Garu gave Telangana with a good heart. We would have felt happy had Congress come to power in 2014. But we missed it. But now we are happy Telangana has a Congress government.”

Vijayashanti said she was happy that the Congress High Command allowed her to serve as MLC. “I will work with commitment. Some in the opposition are creating problems but the CM and our leaders are thwarting their attempts. KCR left behind Rs 7 lakh crore debt. Our Khazana is empty. Our government will put the State back on rails.”

To a question, she said she worked for Congress in 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2023. “I worked hard, but never yearned for posts. Though High Command offered me posts, I said no and offered to work as a worker.”

Will you be inducted into the cabinet? She said, “I don’t know”.