Turkey and Egypt restore diplomatic ties, end years of tensions

Ankara: Turkey and Egypt on Tuesday took a big step towards restoring full diplomatic ties between countries by dispatching ambassadors for the first time in years.

Egypt has nominated Amr Al-Hammamy as its ambassador to Ankara, while Turkey has nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its ambassador to Cairo.

“This aims to develop relations between the two countries once again and demonstrates their mutual assurance to pursue improving their bilateral relations for the wellbeing of both the Turkish and Egyptian people groups,” the assertion said.

Egypt and Turkiye withdrew their ambassadors as the tension between them erupted following the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi amid the huge protests against his troublesome one year of rule.

Morsi hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood group, which Turkiye upheld. Egypt has declared the group as the group a terrorist organization.

Egypt’s government commemorated the 10th anniversary of the anti-Brotherhood protests on June 30.

The rapprochement between the two nations is essential for Turkiye’s efforts to build bridges with countries in the region and end its international isolation in the midst of an economic downturn. Turkiye has recently also restored its diplomatic ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.