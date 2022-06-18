Turkey detains 19 persons suspected of financing Islamic State

Ankara: Police in Turkey have detained 19 people suspected of financing the Islamic State (IS) terror group, local media reported.

Five more suspects are still on the run following the operations launched across 12 different provinces on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

The Istanbul Attorney General’s office carried out the investigation after social media surveillance revealed an IS funding scheme of more than 8 million Turkish liras ($460,000) that involves more than 900 individual contributors.

The money was transferred into Syria through suspects moving in and out of Turkey’s southernmost border province of Hatay.

The IS has been blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.