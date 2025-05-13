Turkey ready to support Russia-Ukraine peace talks at every step: Erdogan

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, reiterating Turkey’s commitment to facilitating peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, according to a statement by Erdogan’s office.

Erdogan emphasised that a comprehensive ceasefire is essential to create the proper environment for initiating talks and urged all parties to seize the current window of opportunity for a diplomatic dialogue aimed at ending the conflict.

He expressed his willingness to host the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey on the occasion of peace negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The call with Zelensky came just one day after Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the Turkish president said his country is ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul again.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said Turkey had become a “pivotal actor in global peace diplomacy,” citing its role in offering mediation, humanitarian aid, and conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan echoed the president’s message, stating that Turkey is “ready to provide all kinds of contributions, especially in terms of facilitating and hosting” the Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

During a joint press conference on Monday in Ankara with his Syrian and Jordanian counterparts, Fidan noted that discussions are still ongoing regarding the modalities of the proposed meeting.

“Ukraine demands a ceasefire before talks begin, while Russia prefers to start negotiations prior to any truce being declared,” Fidan said, adding both sides are seeking to secure continued US support.

“Despite this, our position is clear. We invite both parties to come together as soon as possible to initiate a ceasefire,” he stated.

In a statement to journalists at the Kremlin on Sunday, Putin proposed the resumption of direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. Putin said Russia remains committed to serious negotiations with Ukraine to address the root causes of the ongoing conflict and lay the groundwork for a lasting and stable peace.

In response, Zelensky said it is a positive sign that Russia has begun to consider ending the war. However, he required a ceasefire starting Monday as the first step towards the goal.

In 2022, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held direct talks in Istanbul but failed to reach a consensus on halting the fighting.