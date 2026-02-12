Turkey, Singapore announce first day of Ramzan 2026

Both countries determined that the crescent moon would not be visible on Tuesday, February 17.

Published: 12th February 2026 6:31 pm IST
Festive market scene with Ramadan decorations in Turkey and Singapore during Ramzan 2026.
Vibrant market decorated with Ramadan symbols in Turkey and Singapore to mark the first day of Ramzan 2026.

Turkey and Singapore have officially announced that the holy month of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026 will begin on Thursday, February 19, after astronomical assessments ruled out the possibility of sighting the crescent moon earlier in the week.

Turkey calculates the start of Hijri months using established astronomical criteria that assess crescent visibility.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs said projections indicated no possibility of sighting the new moon on Tuesday, February 17, from areas sharing night-time with the country, including parts of the Arab world and the Americas, prompting it to declare Thursday as the start of Ramzan.

In Singapore, the Islamic Religious Council (MUIS), headed by the Mufti, applies similar astronomical standards. Officials determined that the crescent would not be visible locally, as the moon is expected to set before sunset. The council therefore confirmed the same start date.

On Wednesday, February 11, the Sultanate of Oman also declared February 19 as the first day of the fasting month.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is marked by fasting from dawn to sunset, along with increased prayer and charitable giving.

