Turkey tests short-range ballistic missile Tayfun

The test was carried out by its builder, state-owned weapons manufacturer Roketsan in the Black Sea province of Rize, Demir announced, without providing further details.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th May 2023 12:40 pm IST
Israel under threat as Hamas, Hezbollah possess over 1 lakh rockets
Representative Image

Ankara: Turkey has conducted the second test-firing of homegrown short-range ballistic missile Tayfun, said Ismail Demir, the President of the country’s defence industry agency.

Demir made the announcement on Tuesday on his Twitter account, congratulating the team involved in the development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
US cybersecurity mission in Mumbai to address and resolve cyber threats

The test was carried out by its builder, state-owned weapons manufacturer Roketsan in the Black Sea province of Rize, Demir announced, without providing further details.

MS Education Academy

Tayfun was first tested in October 2022, when it hit a target from 560 km away.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th May 2023 12:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button