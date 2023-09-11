Turkey will be proud if country like India becomes permanent member of UNSC: Erdogan

In a reference to the P5, Erdogan said the 'world is bigger and larger than five'.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 11th September 2023 8:49 am IST
India our greatest trade partner in South Asia: Turkey's Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

New Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Turkey would be “proud” if a country like India becomes a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

At the same time, Erdogan said all non-P5 members should have an opportunity to become members of the Security Council by rotation.

He was responding to question at a media briefing

In a reference to the P5 or five permanent members of the Security Council — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, Erdogan said the “world is bigger and larger than five”.

“We would be proud if a country like India became a permanent member of the UN Security Council. As you know, the world is bigger and larger than five,” he said.

“What we mean is that it’s not only about the US, the UK, France, China and Russia. We don’t want to have just these five countries in the Security Council,” he said.

