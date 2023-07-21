Turkish first lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Ankara: Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Accompanying Turkey’s First Lady and her accompanying delegation during the tour were Hessa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority.

Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan and her accompanying delegation toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors, during which they were briefed about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s noble message that promotes the practice of tolerance, and openness to the world’s nations, following in the footsteps of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

Dünyanın sayılı büyük camilerinden birisi olan ve BAE’nin önemli yapıları arasında gösterilen Şeyh Zayed Camisi mimarisi ile hayranlık uyandırıyor.



Dünya kültürlerini buluşturan bir merkez haline gelen yapıyı, yakından tanıma fırsatı buldum.



Tarihine ve inşa sürecine dair… pic.twitter.com/mxWr6vbEl3 — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) July 19, 2023

They also learned about the mosque’s history, its collection and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.

At the end of the visit, Turkey’s First Lady was presented with one of the The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s distinctive publications which titled “Spaces of Light,” showcasing the winning photographs in the “Spaces of Light” photography award, annually organised by the centre to celebrate the mosque’s scenic aesthetics and visual culture.