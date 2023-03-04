Turkish national wins Rs 33 Crore in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2023 8:26 pm IST
Turkish national wins Rs 33 Cr in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: A Turkish national won the grand prize of 15 million Dirhams (Rs 33,36,93,940) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw on Friday.

The winner Sam Heidaritorshizi won the mega draw after his ticket number 172108 was picked in the Dh15 million series 249.

Also Read
Mahzooz draw: 40-yr-old Filipino in UAE becomes millionaire overnight

While Salim Al Bastaki from United Arab Emirates (UAE) won the second prize of one million Dirhams (Rs 2,22,46,262), Indians Linta Thomas won the third prize of 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,24,626), and Mallesh Thumpeti won the fourth prize worth 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,12,313).

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2023 8:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button