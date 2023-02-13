Turkiye-Syria earthquake relief under Operation dost

New Delhi: Relief materials given by Indians are kept inside the Turkiye Embassy, that would be sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Relief materials given by Indians are kept inside the Turkiye Embassy, that would be sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Relief materials given by Indians are kept inside the Turkiye Embassy, that would be sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Relief material sent by India as part of 'Operation Dost' reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria. (PTI Photo) Damascus: Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment of Syria Moutaz Douaji receives relief material sent by India as part of 'Operation Dost', at Damascus airport, in Syria. (PTI Photo) Ghaziabad: NDRF personnel load relief materials to C-17 Globemaster, that are being sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria by India as part of humanitarian assistance under 'Operation Dost', at Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo) Ghaziabad: NDRF personnel load relief materials to C-17 Globemaster, that are being sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria by India as part of humanitarian assistance under 'Operation Dost', at Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)