Turkiye-Syria earthquake relief under Operation dost

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th February 2023 8:02 am IST
Turkiye-Syria earthquake relief under Operation dost
New Delhi: Relief material sent by India as part of 'Operation Dost' reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Relief materials given by Indians are kept inside the Turkiye Embassy, that would be sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Relief materials given by Indians are kept inside the Turkiye Embassy, that would be sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Relief materials given by Indians are kept inside the Turkiye Embassy, that would be sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Relief material sent by India as part of ‘Operation Dost’ reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria. (PTI Photo)
Damascus: Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment of Syria Moutaz Douaji receives relief material sent by India as part of ‘Operation Dost’, at Damascus airport, in Syria. (PTI Photo)
Ghaziabad: NDRF personnel load relief materials to C-17 Globemaster, that are being sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria by India as part of humanitarian assistance under ‘Operation Dost’, at Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ghaziabad: NDRF personnel load relief materials to C-17 Globemaster, that are being sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria by India as part of humanitarian assistance under ‘Operation Dost’, at Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th February 2023 8:02 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button