Turmeric farmers obstruct BJP MP D Arvind’s car in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind’s car was obstructed by Turmeric farmers during his visit to his home constituency on Tuesday.

The farmers were demanding his resignation as he failed to fulfill his promise made during the parliamentary elections in 2019 that he would set up a turmeric board in the district if he was elected.

Displaying the bond paper had signed and distributed by Arvind during the elections, they demanded that he immediately resign from the MP’s post for failing to set up the board.

Holding placards, the farmers raised slogans denouncing the unconcerned behavior of the BJP MP in delivering his election promise. The BJP workers who were following Arvind have attacked the farmers and were in a mutual push and shove with them.

The windscreen of a car in the MP’s convoy was also damaged in the physical altercation. The Police used mild force to scatter the two opposite groups.

MP Arvind speaking to the media alleged that his car was attacked by workers of the ruling TRS party in Nizamabad.

“The car’s windows were broken and the TRS workers attacked me and the BJP workers with knives. The Police have completely turned into stooges of TRS. Even the Commissioner of Police is involved in this. He is behaving indifferently and saying that I can’t do anything,” he alleged.

“If this is happening with a sitting MP, imagine what is the situation of common people,” he remarked.

నియోజక వర్గం లో ఎక్కడైనా పర్యటిస్తా!



TRS goons planned to hurt BJP karyakartas and me in my Tour in the segment.



They threw Tractor tyres on the road and were carrying rods and knives.



Police remained mute spectators when 200 such TRS karyakartas came on roads. pic.twitter.com/BurOEGrGen — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) January 25, 2022

Before the event, The MP along with BJP workers sat on the road and protested against the obstructions created by ‘TRS workers’ as he alleged and said that his activities involving development are being obstructed by them.

BJP’s Telangana state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the attack and said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is behaving like a cruel ‘Razakar’ by holding control over all departments in the state.