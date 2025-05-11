TUWJF awards: Siasat’s Nayeem Wajahat honoured for journalistic excellence

Hyderabad: Senior Staff Reporter of The Siasat Daily, Muhammad Nayeem Wajahat, was presented with the Habeeb Ali Al-Jeelani Award by the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation for his outstanding contributions to journalism.

The award ceremony was held at Press Club, Basheerbagh, and attended by a large gathering of senior journalists and public figures. The award was presented by Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Advisor on Minority Affairs to the Telangana Government, and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Telangana Media Academy Chairman K. Srinivas Reddy, former Media Academy President D. Amar, and former Minorities Commission Chairman Qamaruddin.

Also present were Khawaja Virahat Ali (President, TUWJ), Dr. Mustafa Ali Sarwari, M.A. Majid (Federation President), Syed Ghaus Mohiuddin (General Secretary), Mohammad Basharat (Chairman, City Foundation), and senior journalist Farooq Argali. Nayeem Wajahat was honoured with a shawl and memento, as speakers highlighted his 28-year career in Urdu journalism.

Speaking at the event, Mohammad Ali Shabbir praised Urdu journalists for raising public awareness through their work and urged them to stay updated with modern practices. He also called for responsible reporting on sensitive national issues, including Operation Sindoor carried out against Pakistan.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the importance of Urdu journalism in promoting the Urdu language and supporting democratic values. He mentioned the inclusion of Urdu among India’s 22 official languages and expressed concern over recent attacks on Indian borders, offering condolences to the victims.

Khawaja Virahat Ali appreciated the Federation’s efforts in supporting Urdu journalists. D. Amar noted that Telangana is a state where both Telugu and Urdu thrive, and concluded his remarks with a poem by Gulzar.

The event also included the Faiz Muhammad Asghar and Tabassum Faridi Memorial Awards, presented to several journalists for their contributions. Awardees included Mohammad Abdullah Asad (Siasat TV, Karimnagar), Yasir Shakeel, Waheed Gulshan, Mohammed Aleem (Style Photo Service), Iftikhar Ali, Wajid, Shahid Ahmed Tawakkal, and senior NRI journalist KN Wasif.

The late Habib Ali Al-Jeelani was posthumously honoured with the Karnama-e-Hayat Award in recognition of his lifetime achievements.