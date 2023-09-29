TV actress Sana Makbul performs her first Umrah, pics go viral

Sana Makbul, who is known for her appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 1:49 pm IST
TV actress Sana Makbul performs her first Umrah, pics go viral
Sana Makbul (Instagram)

Mumbai: Over the past year, we saw numerous stars like Gauahar Khan, Jannat Zubair, Rakhi Sawant, Shah Rukh Khan, and more visiting holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to perform Umrah. Joining the list is TV actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 sensation, Sana Makbul, who has recently performed her first Umrah.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Sana Makbul, who is known for her appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram. The actress posted pictures from Masjid Al Haram, the grand mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

In the viral photos, Sana Makbul is seen wearing in a black burqa, radiating joy and serenity as she posed with a smile against the backdrop of the beautiful Kaabah. “First is always special #umrahmubarak say Mashaallah,” she captioned. Check out the images below.

MS Education Academy

Speaking more about Sana Makbul, the actress mainly works in Hindi television and Telugu films. She is best known for her role of Dr Aliya Sanyal in Colors TV’s supernatural drama Vish. Makbul made her film debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya. She was also seen as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she stood at 7th place.

She was also seen in other TV serials like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 1:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button