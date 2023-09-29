TV actress Sana Makbul performs her first Umrah, pics go viral

Mumbai: Over the past year, we saw numerous stars like Gauahar Khan, Jannat Zubair, Rakhi Sawant, Shah Rukh Khan, and more visiting holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to perform Umrah. Joining the list is TV actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 sensation, Sana Makbul, who has recently performed her first Umrah.

Sana Makbul, who is known for her appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram. The actress posted pictures from Masjid Al Haram, the grand mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

In the viral photos, Sana Makbul is seen wearing in a black burqa, radiating joy and serenity as she posed with a smile against the backdrop of the beautiful Kaabah. “First is always special #umrahmubarak say Mashaallah,” she captioned. Check out the images below.

Speaking more about Sana Makbul, the actress mainly works in Hindi television and Telugu films. She is best known for her role of Dr Aliya Sanyal in Colors TV’s supernatural drama Vish. Makbul made her film debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya. She was also seen as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she stood at 7th place.

She was also seen in other TV serials like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?.