TV stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali get divorced

Mumbai: Popular TV stars Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali, who have been staying separately for a while now, finally got divorced putting an end to their 9 years of marriage. However, neither Sanjeeda nor Aamir have issued an official statement on their split as they are very private persons.

For those who don’t know, Aamir and Sanjeeda got married in 2012 after dating for many years. The couple has a one-year-old daughter, Ayra Ali, who was born through surrogacy. Reports about their marriage hitting a rough patch first hit the headlines in 2020. Since then there have many speculations about the couple staying separately.

Confirming their divorce, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”

Reports also have it that the custody of their daughter, Ayra, has been given to Sanjeeda.

In terms of work, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have participated in the third season of dancing reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ and were declared winners that year.

Meanwhile, check out some of adorable pictures of their daughter on their Instagram handles.