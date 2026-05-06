TVK Vijay meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu

Vijay met the Governor hours after the Congress party declared support and following a meeting between the TVK chief and Congress leaders.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 8:22 pm IST
Politicians in white attire exchanging documents in a government office, symbolising political collaborat.
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a meeting, at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: TVK chief Vijay on Wednesday, May 6, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government in the state, two days after his party emerged as the single largest party but was short of a simple majority.

The TVK founder met the Governor at 3.15 pm following an invitation from the Lok Bhavan. He was accompanied by party leaders, including “Bussy” N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, C T Nirmal Kumar and others during the meeting.

Vijay met the Governor hours after the Congress party declared support and following a meeting between the TVK chief and Congress leaders here. While the TVK appears keen on securing support from the VCK and the two Left parties, who continue to be part of the DMK-led alliance, they have so far not given any positive signals.

Subhan Bakery

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections. 118 is the majority mark to form the government.

Vijay is likely to take oath as Chief Minister on May 7, according to party sources.

The DMK won 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, VCK 2, CPI-M 2. BJP, DMDK and AMMK won 1 seat each.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 8:22 pm IST

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