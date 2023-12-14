Twists in appointments of bureaucrats in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the latest tweet of IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal, who was the progressive face of the official power corridor of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), that denies rumours of her being opted for central deputation following the new government in Telangana state.

Smitha Sabharwal categorically denied rumours and confirmed her intention to continue serving in Telangana state with pride. “I see some news channels have reported fake news- that I am going for central deputation, which is widely circulated. It is totally false and baseless,” Sabharwal posted on X.

She added that she will continue to be in the state only. “As an #IAS officer of Telangana cadre, I will continue to serve and execute whatever responsibility the Government of Telangana deems fit for me. (sic)”, her tweet further read, as she adds, “Am proud to be part of the journey of my state.”

The official met Seethakka, the new Panchayat Raj minister, as latter took charge of the office in the secretariat on Tuesday, Decemebr 12. She was responsible for the prestigious Mission Bhagiratha project that falls under rural water supply and has been a part of the Panchayat Raj ministry.

Currently, Sabharwal is also looking into irrigation projects in the state.

The media has reported that Sabharwal has not yet met with new chief minister A Revanth Reddy and has neither attended any review meetings so far, which further fueled the rumours.

A former district collector of Karimnagar and Medak districts, Sabharwal of the 2001 batch is considered a confidant official of former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Ex-central deputation now HMDA Jt commissioner

In a twist in the appointment of IAS officers, Amrapali Kata, a former official at the Prime Minister’s office, has been appointed joint commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with an additional charge as managing director of Musi River Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL).

She has recently returned to Hyderabad following completing her tenure in central deputation and now waiting for a posting in the state.

Amrapali had served in the Prime Minister’s office as deputy secretary, earlier she served as private secretary to Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy also.

Amrapali is one of the youngest candidates like Sabharwal to have cracked the civil service exam and secured 39th rank.

Shahnawaz Qasim as Secretary, CMO

Shahnawaz Qasim, an IPS officer of the 2003 batch and native of Bihar, appointment as secretary into CMO is also considered a significant shift in bureaucratic circles.

According to news reports, Qasim nod is mandatory for appointments and postings of all private secretarial staff to ministers. The ministers are required to consult CMO through Qasim to ascertain the bonafides of private secretaries, private assistants, ODS before appointing them, reports said.

No leads on IAS Sheshadri’s appointment

Though senior IAS officer V. Sheshadri is acting as principal secretary to the chief minister and attending all review meetings, there is no formal notification of his appointment issued.

Sheshadri who served as Project Officer of ITDA, Utnoor in backward Adilabad district is known for honesty. As collector of erstwhile Rangareddy district he was credited with protecting government land parcels from encroachment. Sheshadri also served in PMO for a longer time before returning to the state.

It is also being tipped off that special chief secretary Sunil Sharma is likely to be the next chief secretary. Sharma is grandson of former Indian President Shankar Dayal Sharma. Though Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari is continuing for the time being, sources said she would be replaced, according to reports.