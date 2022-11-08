Twitter ban on INC, Bharat Jodo: Congress to move Karnataka HC

Congress party has responded to Bengaluru’s civil court’s order to block the Twitter handles of the Indian National Congress and Bharat Jodo temporarily, by moving the Karnataka high court.

Earlier, a civil court had passed an order against Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra accusing them of infringement of copyright by illegally using the theme song of the movie KGF Chapter-2 in one of its videos uploaded on Twitter.

The court directed Twitter India to remove the tweets and further block the handles – @INC and @BharatJodo – till the next hearing.

“Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronised version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establish that if same is encouraged, plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums… will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large,” the court said in its order.