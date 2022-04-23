Twitter bans misleading climate change ads

New Delhi: Twitter has announced to ban “misleading” advertisements related to climate change on its platform.

The micro-blogging platform said that misleading advertisements on Twitter “that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy”.

“We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company said in a blog post late on Friday.

Last year, Twitter introduced a dedicated Topic to help people find personalised conversations about climate change.

Twitter said that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet.

“In the coming months, we’ll have more to share on our work to add reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations happening on Twitter,” said the company.

Twitter aims to achieve 100 per cent carbon-neutral power sourcing in its current data centres by the end of this year.

Since 2021, conversation about sustainability has grown by more than 150 per cent on Twitter.

“We’ve seen a 60 per cent increase in terms like ‘restoring’ and ‘rebalancing’. Discussion around waste reduction has increased by over 100 per cent and decarbonisation by more than 50 per cent,” said Twitter.