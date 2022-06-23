Twitter confirms Notes feature to let you write longer posts

Twitter shared how the feature will work in two separate GIFs.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd June 2022 2:03 pm IST
Dubai man fined Dh100,000 for offensive tweets
Photo: Google Creative Commons

San Francisco: Microblogging site Twitter has confirmed that the platform is working on a built-in Notes feature that will allow users to write longer posts.

On its own platform, Twitter introduced Notes and said it is testing the new feature for its audience.

“A small group of writers is helping us test Notes. They can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries,” the platform wrote.

MS Education Academy

According to The Verge, the feature is currently available to a select group of users in the US, UK, Canada, and Ghana.

Twitter shared how the feature will work in two separate GIFs.

Also Read
Google paying Wikimedia Foundation to access its content more efficiently

Users can click into the “Write” tab to start writing a Note, and can then embed the Note into their tweet when finished.

Several writers have already published Notes on the platform, which appear as long-form posts that can have tweets, videos, and images mixed in.

At the moment, Twitter users have to write long-form content in the form of broken threads which may be jarring for people to read.

Apart from writing Twitter threads, users also write long-form content on other apps, make a pdf or a jpg file, and then take a screenshot and post it on Twitter.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button