Twitter erupts as PM Modi stops speech midway at Davos Summit

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th January 2022 1:22 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Davos Virtual Summit. Photo: Screengrab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped speaking midway through his address to the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda summit online. Many said that his speech teleprompter could have hung up midway and the PM was caught off guard because of the unexpected situation.

Whatever the reason, Twitter erupted and a meme fest took place online and the incident trended at number one, on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi and said that ‘even the teleprompter couldn’t take too many lies.’

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button