Twitter erupts as PM Modi stops speech midway at Davos Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped speaking midway through his address to the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda summit online. Many said that his speech teleprompter could have hung up midway and the PM was caught off guard because of the unexpected situation.
Whatever the reason, Twitter erupted and a meme fest took place online and the incident trended at number one, on Twitter.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi and said that ‘even the teleprompter couldn’t take too many lies.’