Twitter reacts as Kohli steps down as India’s Test captain

Twitter was filled with emotional messages for Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as he stepped down from his role as test captain of team India, on Saturday. Kohli bid adieu to the designation, with a heartfelt note on Twitter, thanking the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) and his teammates, for staying by his side, throughout his journey.

The tweet came a day after team India’s defeat against South Africa in the Cape Town test series. Kohli recently found himself amidst controversies as he was dismissed as the team India captain for One Day Internationals (ODI) by the BCCI after he stepped down from T20 captaincy, as the selectors reportedly wanted one captain for the white-ball format.

Kohli was appointed as the test team captain, in 2014, as Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as captain, mid-series against Australia.

“It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there,” he wrote in his message.

Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.

He is the third most successful captain in the history of Test cricket (who have led in at least 20 Tests) in terms of Test wins behind Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 games) and Ricky Ponting (48 in 77 games). Kohli has 40 wins in 68 Tests in which he led India.

Here is how fans and teammates bid adieu to Kohli as captain of team India:

Well done, Virat! U most definitely raised the bar👏💪 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 16, 2022

Integrity, insight and inclusivity.



Your contribution to the team as captain is invaluable, you’ve been a great leader to this side. It’s been a pleasure playing under you.🙌 pic.twitter.com/K5iwPIuplZ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2022

Why yaar? @imVkohli you are an amazing captain and have served our nation so well. You have many many more years of cricket in you and a captains mind. I do hope this decision is short lived. Yet,one respects your decision. Thank you for all the incredible memories. #ViratKohli — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 15, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket 👏 https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 15, 2022

Dear @imVkohli, you’ve been greatly loved by millions of cricket fans over the years. They will support you in this phase too.



Best wishes for the various other innings to come! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2022

Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2022

Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022

Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022

The epitome of leadership

The man who galvanised a team to win overseas

Congratulations on a brilliant run as Team India captain

Looking forward to more from you with the bat – Go well Virat @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/qstBedwgnF — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 15, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on a fantastic term as captain. It was an absolute honour playing under your leadership. Someone who led by example. You have created a winning mentality in everyone. Your passion and dedication towards the game is an inspiration. Thank you, Skips 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/od0pg4hJzG — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 15, 2022

Thank you @imVkohli for taking Indian Cricket and especially Test Cricket to new heights. You made people believe that India can win anywhere and in any conditions. Your legacy will forever be special 👍 #ViratKohli — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 16, 2022

Congrats @imVkohli on what you and your team has achieved under your leadership and thankyou for supporting test cricket so passionately and insuring that it stays the number 1 form of the game ❤️ https://t.co/zlePdPQZG0 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 16, 2022

Congratulations #ViratKohli on a wonderful career as India Captain Looking forward to seeing you shattering records with the bat. @imVkohli https://t.co/piy5mkGoxq — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 16, 2022

I don’t know much about cricket but still the most successful unfortunate captain! https://t.co/bHTGOief2z — offline 💤 (@IncogniOffline) January 15, 2022