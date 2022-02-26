Twitter rolls out ability to add content warnings to individual posts

New Delhi: Under the new CEO Parag Agrawal, Twitter is doubling down on efforts to sanitise its platform and now, the micro-blogging platform is giving all users access to the content warning feature.

Once you post the tweet with a warning, the image or video will appear blurred out, with a content warning explaining why you have flagged it.

“The option to add one-time sensitive content warnings to photos and videos you Tweet is now available for everyone across Android, iOS, and web. To add a content warning, tap the flag icon when editing the photo/video after you’ve attached it to your Tweet,” the company said in a statement.

One can tag multiple warnings for an individual piece of media.

Agrawal has already said that his top priority in the new role is to improve the company’s execution and streamline how the micro-blogging platform operates.

Twitter is also overhauling the way it handles problematic and abusive tweets reported by its users, aiming to bring a more ‘human first’ approach to improve the quality of tweets flagged by its users for misinformation, hate speech, spam and others.