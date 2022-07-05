Twitter seeks judicial review over Centre’s content takedown orders

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th July 2022 4:07 pm IST
Fighting select Indian government orders to take down content, social media giant Twitter is seeking a judicial review. The attempt is a part of a tiff between Twitter and the government over content regulation.

A source familiar with the matter informed Reuters that in the ongoing legal challenge, Twitter alleges abuse of power by officials.

Twitter was warned by India’s IT ministry of criminal proceedings if it did not comply with some orders.

Over the past year, Twitter’s content has been regulated with a specific focus on those tweets calling for an independent Sikh state and those critical of the Centre’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

