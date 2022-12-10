Twitter selling espresso machine, office bar fridge; bids start at $25

San Francisco: After Elon Musk revealed that Twitter spends $13 million a year on food service at its San Francisco headquarters, the company is selling at least 265 kitchen appliances and office furniture online, and the bidding starts at just $25.

However, there is no “sink” on the auction block as that had been taken away by Musk the day he acquired Twitter.

The two-day Twitter auction of kitchen equipment, electronics, furniture, memorabilia and more will start on January 17 on the Heritage Global Partners’ website.

“Twitter: Online Auction Sale Featuring Surplus Corporate Office Assets of Twitter! Sale Featuring Kitchen Equipment, Electronics, Furniture, Memorabilia & More!” read the information.

The bid for Twitter Bird Statue opens at $25 and a “@sculpture planter” also starts at $25.

There are several types of office chairs/cabinets, along with espresso machines/coffee grinders/steam tilting kettles, pizza makers, electric/bakery ovens, freezers (including bar refrigerator), mobile heated cabinets, ice-making machines, fryers, laser projectors and more that have been put on sale.

Last month, Musk said that free staff lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal.

“There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don’t even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building,” he had said.

Meanwhile, local authorities were set to launch a probe into Musk’s move to convert some rooms at Twitter headquarters into small bedrooms.

Local TV channel KQED quoted representatives from the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection as saying that they were launching an investigation into “reports Twitter has converted several office rooms at its headquarters into sleeping quarters for employees”.

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” they said.

After his call to either be “extremely hardcore” at work or quit, Musk converted rooms at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco into small bedrooms, featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant work monitors, the media reported.

The bedrooms have “bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and what appears to be a queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs just begging for convivial workplace collaboration”.

The reports said there were maybe “four to eight such rooms per floor” at the Twitter HQ.