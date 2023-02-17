Twitter Talk: Swara Bhasker’s old tweet addressing husband Fahad Ahmad as ‘Bhai’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker left everyone surprised as she announced her marriage with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on Thursday. The couple registered their marriage on February 16 and celebrated the special occasion in an intimate bash with close friends and family members. Several pictures and videos of Swara and Fahad as husband and wife are doing rounds on internet and netizens have been going gaga over them.

Amid this, an old tweet of Swara Bhasker addressing her now husband Fahad as ‘Bhai’ is resurfacing on internet. On the occasion of Fahad’s birthday on February 2, 2023, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad engaged in a fun banter on Twitter.

Her tweet read: “Janmdin mubarak Fahad Miyan, Bhai ka confidence barkarar rahe. Khush raho, aabaad rahi…umar ho rahi hai ab shadi kar lo (“Happy birthday Fahad Miyan, may Bhai’s confidence always remain intact. Stay happy, stay blessed…you’re getting older, so get married now.)”

जन्मदिन मुबारक फ़हाद मियाँ! भाई का कॉन्फ़िडेंस बरकरार रहे 🙂 @FahadZirarAhmad

खुश रहो, आबाद रहो.. उम्र हो रही है अब शादी कर लो! 🤣🤣🤓🤓💛💛

Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3Rzak1MuQB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 2023

One of the users while reacting to the sarcastic post wrote, “Many many congratulations ‘brother’ on your wedding.” “Bhai?” questioned another one. One more also added, “Bhai se hi shadi krli tumne (Did you just marry your brother)?”

Announcing her wedding, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

“I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love,” added Fahad.

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️



Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

It is also reported that the couple hosted an intimate engagement party in Mumbai earlier while the grand wedding functions will take place in Delhi in March.