Twitter is also giving users more control over who sees their tweets and who can engage with their tweets.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 5th May 2022 11:12 am IST
Twitter tests new way to let you share tweets with selected people

San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter is now testing a ‘Close Friends’-like feature, Twitter Circle, that lets users add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets.

The company said that the feature is in its early stages and that is why only some users have access to it.

“Some Tweets are for everyone and others are just for people you have picked,” according to a Twitter’s support page on the platform.

“We are now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd,” it added.

Users can choose up to 150 people to include in their Twitter Circle. Only their circle of friends will be able to see and reply to shared tweets. Users can edit their Twitter Circle and people will not be notified if they remove them.

According to previous reports, the micro-blogging platform said it is always working on new ways to help people engage in healthy conversations, and “currently exploring ways to let people Tweet to smaller groups”.

