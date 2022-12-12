Twitter to increase 280 character limit to 4,000, says Musk

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 12th December 2022 9:37 am IST
San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the micro-blogging platform will increase the tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000.

It all started when a user asked Musk, “Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?”

To this Musk replied, “Yes”.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “It would be a big mistake. Twitter’s purpose is to provide fast news. If this happens, a lot of real information is lost,” another commented, “4000? That’s an essay, not a tweet.”

On the other hand, Twitter on Sunday started to roll out ‘Community Notes’ to all users globally.

According to the company, “Community Notes aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets.”

“Contributors can leave notes on any Tweet and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a Tweet,” it added.

Meanwhile, Musk on Monday called all the bots on the micro-blogging platform to attack him.

He wrote, “Calling all bots & spams. Please attack me!”

