Twitteratis urge Coinbase users to transfer crypto into hardware wallets

Photo of Minhaj Adnan Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 13th May 2022 8:52 pm IST
Pressure from RBI forced us to halt crypto trading in India: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

New Delhi: Coinbase warned that in the unlikely event of bankruptcy, it may absorb its users’ cryptocurrency as property.

Some cryptocurrency observers were alarmed by the acknowledgement because it appeared to contradict a core tenet of the decentralised finance movement: giving people complete control and ownership of their money.

Now many users on Twitter and other social media platforms are urging Coinbase users to transfer their cryptocurrency to hardware wallets.

MS Education Academy

What is a Hard Wallet?

A hardware wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet which stores the user’s private keys (critical piece of information used to authorise outgoing transactions on the blockchain network) in a secure hardware device.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button