Two arrested for burglary in Hyderabad, Rs 1.8 lakh cash seized

Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur police on Tuesday, January 21 arrested two people involved in a burglary and recovered gold and silver ornaments along with Rs 1,87,000 cash.

The accused Eriki Pavan, 28 who works in road labour is a habitual offender and has previously been involved in two other cases. His accomplice, Syed Azeem, 21, works as a Blinkit delivery partner.

The two committed the theft in Vivekananda Nagar, Bojagutta, when the house residents were out visiting their native place during Sankranti holidays. The family of the complainant, Uppari Krishna, left their home on January 13 and found their main door lock broken upon returning on January 16. They realised that gold and silver ornaments along with cash were stolen and made a police complaint on the same day.

Police registered a case under sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for house-breaking and theft. Previously, Pavan was involved in a case where he assaulted a woman and her son with a knife outside their house in 2023 and later in 2024 was charged for being an accomplice to attempted murder when one of his previous associates, Akash, injured a man with a knife while they were both drunk. Both of these cases occurred under the jurisdiction of the Gudimalkapur police for which he also spent jail time.

During interrogation, the accused also confessed to spending Rs 1,13,000 of the stolen cash for a Goa trip. The property recovered from them included 42 grams of gold ornaments, 756 grams of silver ornaments and Rs 1,87,000 cash. They have been sent to judicial custody.