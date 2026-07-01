Two arrested for chasing family on Hyderabad–Warangal highway

Hyderabad: Two out of the six bikers who chased down a family consisting of women and children on the Hyderabad–Warangal highway were arrested on Wednesday, July 1.

Ranga Shiva (21) and Akhil (20) from Hanumapuram in Bhuvanagiri Mandal were arrested based on the CCTV footage from the incident.

The incident occurred on the night of June 21, when the family was travelling from Ghatkesar towards Uppal. The bikers allegedly started following their vehicle near Bibinagar and continued up to the Ghatkesar Outer Ring Road section.

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They allegedly tried several times to stop the car. It resulted in panic among the women and children inside.