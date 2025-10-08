Two arrested for possessing unlicensed pistol in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The special zonal crime team in coordination with Falaknuma police arrested two men on Tuesday for illegal possession of a country-made pistol.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Yadav, 25, from Chandanagar and Bunty Kumar Yadav, 22, from Santosh Nagar. Both men hail from Jharkhand and worked as fruit vendors near local wine shops located in Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta.

According to the police, three months ago, Vijay Yadav had purchased a 0.7mm country-made pistol from Sonu Kumar, a resident of Bihar, for Rs 58,000. He intended to sell the weapon for a higher price and approached potential buyers.

The police seized the 0.7 mm pistol along with two cell phones. Sonu Kumar remains absconding. Case has been registered.