Two arrested for running illegal hookah bar in Bengaluru

The arrested have been identified as Ajith B Nayak, a resident of Meenakshinagar in Basaveshwaranagar, and Varun K R from Hassan.

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Collection of hookah pipes and accessories seized by police in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Kumbalgodu police have busted an illegal hookah bar allegedly being operated from a rented house in Kenchanapura village and arrested two people in connection with the case on Tuesday, September 1.

The arrested have been identified as Ajith B. Nayak, 28, a resident of Meenakshinagar in Basaveshwaranagar, and Varun K.R., 25, from Hassan. Ajith, who holds postgraduate degrees in civil engineering and economics, was working as a senior analyst at a private company in Domlur. Varun, a BBA graduate, was allegedly working as a supplier at the illegal hookah establishment.

According to the investigation, Ajith and his friends regularly travelled to Ramanagara to smoke hookah. As they were spending around ₹500 each during every visit, they allegedly decided to set up a private hookah bar of their own.

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Police said the accused purchased hookah equipment and flavours from a closed hookah bar in Annapoorneshwarinagar. They later rented the first floor of a house in Kenchanapura for ₹13,000 a month and allegedly began providing hookah services to friends during weekends.

The operation came to light after Kumbalgodu police received specific information about the illegal activity. A team led by Inspector Kumar conducted a raid at the premises and found the alleged hookah setup.

Police seized five hookah pots, three pipes, lighters, charcoal, foil sheets and ₹450 in cash, reportedly collected from customers.

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Investigators are also examining whether the house owner was aware that the premises was being used to operate the illegal establishment.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the operation and the involvement of others, if any.

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