Two arrested for running illegal hookah bar in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kumbalgodu police have busted an illegal hookah bar allegedly being operated from a rented house in Kenchanapura village and arrested two people in connection with the case on Tuesday, September 1.

The arrested have been identified as Ajith B. Nayak, 28, a resident of Meenakshinagar in Basaveshwaranagar, and Varun K.R., 25, from Hassan. Ajith, who holds postgraduate degrees in civil engineering and economics, was working as a senior analyst at a private company in Domlur. Varun, a BBA graduate, was allegedly working as a supplier at the illegal hookah establishment.

According to the investigation, Ajith and his friends regularly travelled to Ramanagara to smoke hookah. As they were spending around ₹500 each during every visit, they allegedly decided to set up a private hookah bar of their own.

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Police said the accused purchased hookah equipment and flavours from a closed hookah bar in Annapoorneshwarinagar. They later rented the first floor of a house in Kenchanapura for ₹13,000 a month and allegedly began providing hookah services to friends during weekends.

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The operation came to light after Kumbalgodu police received specific information about the illegal activity. A team led by Inspector Kumar conducted a raid at the premises and found the alleged hookah setup.

Police seized five hookah pots, three pipes, lighters, charcoal, foil sheets and ₹450 in cash, reportedly collected from customers.

Investigators are also examining whether the house owner was aware that the premises was being used to operate the illegal establishment.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the operation and the involvement of others, if any.