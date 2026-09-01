No FIR yet over alleged DCP assault at Youth Congress protest

Bengaluru: Questions have been raised over the delay in registering an FIR after a senior police officer was allegedly assaulted during a Youth Congress protest in Bengaluru.

Youth Congress workers had attempted to lay siege to the Bharatiya Janta Party office in Malleshwaram on Sunday, August 30, evening to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. As the situation turned tense, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the protesters.

During the confrontation, Karnataka Youth Congress president H.S. Manjunath Gowda and some activists allegedly confronted policemen on duty. Videos purportedly showing protesters pushing and manhandling North Division DCP Nemegowda have since surfaced on social media.

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Despite the alleged incident involving a senior IPS officer while he was discharging his official duties, no FIR has reportedly been registered so far. The delay has triggered questions about the police department’s handling of the matter.

The incident has also sparked criticism over whether political influence is preventing the police from taking action against those accused of assaulting the officer.

The Vyalikaval police are yet to register a case in connection with the alleged assault, even though several days have reportedly passed since the incident.

The development has led to concerns among sections of the public over whether the police are being given a free hand to act against protesters irrespective of their political affiliation.