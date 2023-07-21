Two arrested for selling drug-laced chocolates to students in Karnataka

Mangaluru: Two persons were arrested for selling chocolates laced with drugs in Mangaluru city of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, said the police on Friday, adding that students and young workers were their prime targets.

The arrested have been identified as 45-year-old Bechan Sonar from Uttar Pradesh and 49-year-old Manohar Shet from Mangaluru.

The accused were arrested by Mangaluru South Police. According to police, Sonar had put up a small stall and sold chocolates laced with drugs.

The chocolates were sold in the names of ‘Mahashakthi Munakka’, ‘Bum Bum Munakka Vati’, ‘Power Munakka Vati’ and ‘Anand Churna’.

The police seized Rs 5,500 worth chocolates. Sonar had put up his stall near Highland Junction in Mangaluru. Another accused Manohar operated from Car Street in the limits of Mangaluru North Police station.

The police seized Rs 48,000 worth chocolates stored in three gunny bags from him.

The samples have been sent to the lab. The accused sold them to college students and young workers. The police are also probing to nab the supplier and break the network. Further investigation is on.