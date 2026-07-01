Two arrested for selling expired medicines in Khairatabad

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Two men with blurred faces stand behind a table of medicines in Khairatabad.

Hyderabad: Excise officials arrested two persons on Wednesday, July 1, for allegedly selling expired medicines at medical shops in Hyderabad‘s Khairatabad.

Officials seized 3,187 expired medicines and other products, including tablets, syrups, injections, ointments, protein supplements, energy powders, digestive aids and nutritional products, collectively valued at Rs 88,277.

The Khairatabad Zone Task Force raided Al Zamzam Chemist and Druggist and Al Shifa Medical and General Store at MS Maqtha and arrested owner Mohd Azharuddin, 41, and his 20-year-old employee Syed Sohail.

Subhan Bakery

A mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 was also seized, taking the total value of the seized property to Rs 98,277.

The Task Force also advised the public to check the manufacturing and expiry dates of medicines before purchasing them and to report the sale of expired or suspicious medicines to the authorities.

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